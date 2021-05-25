Amir, Malik and Lamichhane sign for Hero CPL

Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik and Sandeep Lamichhane will be playing at the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League which takes place in St Kitts & Nevis in August and September.

The Barbados Tridents have secured the services of Pakistani left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir. With 220 T20 wickets to his name, 59 of them coming in international matches, Amir has a huge amount of experience and a track record of success across the globe.

Shoaib Malik returns to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Malik was central to the success of the Amazon Warriors in 2019 when they won 11 consecutive matches. Malik has played 417 T20 matches and won 12 trophies in the format.