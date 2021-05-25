Amir, Malik and Lamichhane sign for Hero CPL

Tue, May 25, '21

 

Caribbean Premier League

Mohammad Amir, Shoaib Malik and Sandeep Lamichhane will be playing at the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League which takes place in St Kitts & Nevis in August and September. 

 

The Barbados Tridents have secured the services of Pakistani left-arm seamer Mohammad Amir. With 220 T20 wickets to his name, 59 of them coming in international matches, Amir has a huge amount of experience and a track record of success across the globe.

 

Shoaib Malik returns to the Guyana Amazon Warriors. Malik was central to the success of the Amazon Warriors in 2019 when they won 11 consecutive matches. Malik has played 417 T20 matches and won 12 trophies in the format. 

 

 

Sandeep Lamichhane joins the Trinbago Knight Riders for the 2021 season. He has played at the Hero CPL for the last three seasons, impressing with the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots, Barbados Tridents and Jamaica Tallawahs. The leg-spinner has become a regular in T20 tournaments around the globe and will add potency to the Knight Riders attack. 

 

The complete squads for Hero CPL 2021 will be revealed on the draft show which will be broadcast on Friday 28 May at 9am ECT | 2pm GMT | 6:30pm IST

 

comments 0 comments