Walsh pleased with womens training camp

ST JOHN’S, Antigua – Coach Courtney Walsh is pleased with the new players added to the West Indies Women’s training squad for the month-long high-performance camp currently taking place in Antigua.

Despite a few areas that need more attention, the West Indies bowling legend is not overly concerned as he knows the women can switch gears as the camp progresses. The only concern he has so far is the level of fitness of some of the players. The coaching staff has ramped up the preparation in achieving improvements and balance between both fitness and skills.

He has identified an improvement in the batting both in the nets and during the practice matches played so far and he is confident the bowling will start showing that improvement in the coming weeks before the camp ends.

