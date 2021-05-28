Scheduling nightmare for Windies cricket as IPL targets September restart

CRICKET West Indies and the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will have a challenging time in making changes to an already tight schedule in order to allow the West Indies players to arrive in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) for the resumption of the 2021 Indian Premier League (IPL).

The IPL was brought to a halt at the midway point of the tournament on May 4 after a surge in covid19 cases and deaths in India. Players and officials also tested positive.

The nine West Indies players in the tournament returned to the Caribbean within days including Trinidad and Tobago quartet Kieron Pollard, Sunil Narine, Nicholas Pooran and Dwayne Bravo. The other West Indies players who were featuring in the IPL were Jason Holder, Andre Russell, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Gayle and Fabian Allen.

