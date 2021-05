Squads for Hero CPL 2021 announced

The complete squads for the 2021 Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) have been confirmed following the player draft. The 2021 tournament gets underway on 28 August and runs until 19 September.

The star-studded line-ups feature the best cricketing talent from across the Caribbean as well as some of the biggest names in international cricket.

There have been a number of changes to the squads this year. Chris Gayle and Dwayne Bravo are teaming up at the St Kitts & Nevis Patriots with Sherfane Rutherford joining them. Keemo Paul has moved to the St Lucia Zouks and Oshane Thomas will now be representing the Barbados Tridents.