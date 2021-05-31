WI legend Lloyd encourages Hetmyer to answer doubters with lots of runs

Legendary West Indies captain, Clive Lloyd, has called on embattled batsman Shimron Hetmyer to answer doubters by scoring a lot of runs whenever he gets the opportunity.

The 24-year-old has been in the spotlight in recent weeks after losing his international retainer contract with Cricket West Indies. The young batsman has long been considered to be one of the region’s premier talents but has struggled to hit top gear in recent seasons.

“The guy has got ability, we know that all he has to do is produce the runs and there should be no problem,” Lloyd told the Mason and Guest radio program.

