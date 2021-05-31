Rampaul glad to be at home after Knight Riders selection

VETERAN PACER Ravi Rampaul makes an anticipated return to this year’s Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) T20 tournament as he was drafted by defending champions Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) on Friday.

Rampaul’s selection comes on the heels of a dominant display at the 2021 Regional Super50 Cup with eventual winners Trinidad and Tobago Red Force. This, however, would be his first stint with TKR.

After a four-year hiatus from the CPL, the right-arm fast bowler is ready for his long-awaited return to the CPL circuit.

“I’m elated to get picked up by TKR. It’s a good feeling to come back and play cricket in the Caribbean after being away for so long. I’m really happy and excited about the tournament this year. [It's the] first time I would be playing for TKR so I’m glad to be at home,” he said.

