Hope signals selectors with fifty as Blackwood also sparkles

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — Test outcast Shai Hope pressed his case for a recall with an attacking half-century while Jermaine Blackwood struck a typically breezy fifty, but bowlers dominated as 14 wickets tumbled on the opening day of the four-day practice match here yesterday.

Opting to bat first after winning the toss, Blackwood XI was dismissed for 264 nearly an hour after tea at the Daren Sammy National Stadium, with Blackwood top-scoring with 85 and Hope hitting 79.

Kavem Hodge chipped in with 37 but the only other batsman to reach double figures was opener, John Campbell, with 20.

Notably, experienced left-hander Darren Bravo perished cheaply for seven while the in-form Kyle Mayers fell for a first-ball “duck”.

Off-spinning all-rounder Roston Chase, also fighting to regain his place in the Test squad, snatched four for 44 while Chemar Holder claimed three for 44 and left-arm spinner Jomel Warrican, two for 35.

