Edwards, Bradshaw optimistic about recent selections

Former Barbados and West Indies fast-bowling allrounder Ian Bradshaw believes that this crop of regional cricketers has what it takes to develop into a champion side.

Bradshaw along with former Barbados and West Indies speedster Richard ‘Prof’ Edwards shared their views recently on the Mason and Guest radio program about the selection of players. It is expected that from June to August, West Indies will host South Africa, Pakistan and Australia in back-to-back home series.

“I just welcome the development of this team. This team is a champion team and it has to start winning games. I am pleased that the West Indies Cricket Board has been able to organize so much cricket in these trying times. It is a big step for them,” Bradshaw said.

Read more at Barbados Today

0 comments