A critical assessment of West Indies Test Cricket

WEST INDIES (WI) have played four Test matches in 2021 to date, winning two against Bangladesh away from home with two drawn games in Antigua when Sri Lanka were the opposition. On June 10, the visiting South African team would be challenging them in the first of two Tests, the second is scheduled to begin on June 18. Both will take place in Gros Islet, St Lucia.

These matches plus two more against Pakistan in Jamaica on August 12-16 and 20-24 would mean six home Tests overall making it eight Tests in 2021. When the present-day obstacles and drawbacks are taken into consideration, this is a fine output of games at the highest level to keep WI sharp at the Test level.

It must be remembered that the men from the Caribbean just moved up a few notches to sixth place in the world Test rankings.

South Africa are one of those the West Indies have sneaked past on the points table. Therefore, this series against the Proteas would give the West Indian selectors an opportunity for a critical assessment of the performances of their team in the highest format of the sport. It is wise to examine before the first Test match, the strengths and weaknesses of the team in light of recent performances. A consistent opening partnership is vital.

Although the captain, Kraigg Brathwaite, has fought well at the top of the order, his left-handed partner in the four previous Tests, John Campbell of Jamaica, has been a failure. He also failed in England and New Zealand last year.

