'I'm happy to get among the runs' - Hope targets return to Test squad

West Indies batsman Shai Hope is happy to be back among the runs after scoring an enterprising, unbeaten century on the second day of the Best v Best four-day match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Stadium on Tuesday.

On the back of scoring 69 on the first day, Hope stroked a fluid 104 from 132 balls, a total that included 9 fours and six 6s. The total anchored Jermaine Blackwood XI’s 197 for 3 in the second innings, for an overall lead of 283 runs. Earlier, they bowled out Jahmar Hamilton XI for 178 in their first innings, with Blackwood’s XI made 264 in the first innings.

“It’s about making sure the bowlers don’t settle and almost putting pressure back onto them. So the key is to make sure I can stay within my game plan. Obviously, the situation of the game would dictate how I play in certain passages but more or less that is the of play I will try to portray so hopefully it works out in the future, and hopefully I can continue in this vein and continue to score runs,” Hope said following the days play.

