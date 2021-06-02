Proteas arrive for Windies series

CASTRIES, St Lucia (CMC):

South Africa touched down here yesterday for the two-Test series against West Indies starting next week, marking only the second international series in the Caribbean since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The squad, who will also play five Twenty20 Internationals in Grenada, will now undergo three days of quarantine and must return two negative PCR tests before being allowed to train.

Following quarantine, the squad is expected to play a two-day practice match in preparation for the first Test which gets underway on June 10 at the Daren Sammy National Stadium.

The 19-man Test squad is being led by Dean Elgar for the first time, while Temba Bavuma, the first Black African to make a Test hundred for South Africa, has taken charge of the white-ball unit

Neither superstar AB de Villiers nor former Test skipper Faf du Plessis, both experienced campaigners, were selected for the trip.

