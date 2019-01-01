Perry blames territorial boards for WI's decline in recent years

Cricket West Indies (CWI) and the Hero Caribbean Premier League (CPL) will continue to offer development opportunities to some of the best young West Indians in the ninth edition of the CPL, which takes place in St Kitts later this year. Since 2019, and for the third consecutive season, twelve (12) players have been drafted, retained or signed into the two mandatory Emerging Player positions in each of the six CPL franchises.

Last month the International Cricket Council (ICC) released rankings that indicated the Caribbean side had moved two places up to sixth — its best position in nearly a decade.

“It is a very encouraging sign, [but] the thing about this now is the sustainability of it. We all have to do it from the territorial board level and from the school level and at the top level,” Perry told the Jamaica Observer in a telephone interview.