NIRVANI AND SHIMRON HETMYER SET UP MULTI-MILLION DOLLAR FOOD HAMPER PROJECT

Hundreds of families are affected by the severe flooding currently happening across the country. Berbicians would shortly be receiving food hampers from a joint Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club (RHTYSC)/ Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) project sponsored by the Shimron and Nirvani Hetmyer Trust Fund.

The hampers would consist of twenty different food and other necessary items. Mrs. Hetmyer contacted RHTYSC Secretary/CEO and BCB President Hilbert Foster to inform him of the couple's desire to make a positive difference in the lives of persons affected by the flood.

Read more at Cricnation

4 comments