Fri, Jun 4, '21

 

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel has named a provisional 17-man squad as preparations continue for the upcoming Betway Test Series against South Africa. The squad is expected to be further cut down to an official 13 members on Monday, June 7.

The two-match Betway Test Series will be played at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground for the Sir Vivian Richards Trophy on June 10-14 and June 18-22. These are the final matches in the current cycle of the ICC World Test Championship with both teams trying to finish higher in the final Championship table. 

PROVISIONAL SQUAD

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain)

Nkrumah Bonner

Darren Bravo

Roston Chase

Rahkeem Cornwall

Joshua Da Silva

Shannon Gabriel

Jahmar Hamilton

Jason Holder

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kyle Mayers

Kieran Powell

Kemar Roach

Jayden Seales

Jomel Warrican

 

Fast bowler Chemar Holder was unavailable due to injury while 19-year-old fast bowler Jayden Seales is a first-time inclusion in the West Indies provisional squad for a Test Series. The selectors have also revealed that four other young fast bowlers Keon Harding, Preston McSween, Marquino Mindley and Nial Smith will remain in St. Lucia to assist the Test squad with their preparations. 

