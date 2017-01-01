Hendricks would love to see Lewis audition for Test opener spot

Former West Indies wicketkeeper, Jackie Hendricks, believes Cricket West Indies (CWI) selectors should consider looking at hard-hitting left-hander Evin Lewis as a Test team opener.

The batsman, who also has 1229 runs in 22 First-Class cricket matches, and a century scored while representing the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the regional four-day competition, has not played the format since 2017.

“I’ve always thought the selectors were a little short-sighted for not given him a go in the Test matches,” Hendricks told the Mason and Guest Radio program.

