Hendricks would love to see Lewis audition for Test opener spot
Mon, Jun 7, '21
Former West Indies wicketkeeper, Jackie Hendricks, believes Cricket West Indies (CWI) selectors should consider looking at hard-hitting left-hander Evin Lewis as a Test team opener.
The batsman, who also has 1229 runs in 22 First-Class cricket matches, and a century scored while representing the Trinidad and Tobago Red Force in the regional four-day competition, has not played the format since 2017.
“I’ve always thought the selectors were a little short-sighted for not given him a go in the Test matches,” Hendricks told the Mason and Guest Radio program.
