Tallawahs selections puzzle Santokie

He is known to be one of the best Twenty20 bowlers in the world, having taken his talents from the senior West Indies team, to as far as the Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Krishmar Santokie, who to this day possesses some of the best bowling numbers in the Caribbean Premier League, is livid and believes that his homeland franchise, the Jamaica Tallawahs, have shifted their focus from pure cricket to friendship, intertwined with favoritism and business.

They will also be without fast bowler Oshane Thomas, who has joined the Barbados Tridents, while Nepalese spinner Sandeep Lamichhane, who took 12 wickets last season, has been selected by the defending champions, the Trinbago Knight Riders.

“I don’t think it is really about cricket anymore, it is more like a business. People pick some players and they have benefits behind it too,” said Santokie.

“We have players like Andre McCarthy that has done well for the franchise, yet he is not picked, and sometimes when the home-grown talent don’t perform in a couple of games, they crucify them, but when the overseas players have numerous bad games, they are still selected and played,” added Santokie. With that said, the Tallawahs will be banking on their old soldiers Andre Russell along with Rovman Powell and Chadwick Walton to do the bulk of the scoring this season.

