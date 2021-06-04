Holder blasts racist ECB

Barbadian and former international umpire John Holder has dismissed the England and Wales Cricket Board’s (ECB) comments claiming he has withdrawn his claim of racial discrimination against them as “disingenuous” and vowed to never work for the organization again.

Holder and Ismail Dawood had launched a legal challenge against the ECB suggesting that their careers as umpires had been adversely affected by institutional racism at the ECB.

But with the law stating that any such claim has to be brought within three months of the termination of employment, Holder and Dawood were always unlikely to prevail. Dawood was last on the ECB’s reserve umpire list in 2014; Holder’s last game was in 2009. They reasoned, however, that by bringing the case they could highlight the issues they had faced and hoped they may win an exemption on the basis of public interest.

The comments from the ECB made to the BBC were: “The ECB has been notified that John Holder and Ismail Dawood have withdrawn their employment claims against the ECB without payment of compensation or costs. The ECB is committed to a world-class diverse and inclusive officiating system, with opportunities for all. The ECB appreciates Mr. Holder and Mr. Dawood’s engagement in addressing these matters, and will now discuss with Mr. Holder his interest in contributing to its ongoing review of officiating.”

