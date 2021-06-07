Holder refreshed, raring to go

GROS ISLET, St Lucia – Top-ranked Test all-rounder Jason Holder said his rest following the Indian Premier League has left him “in a really good place” for the two-Test series against South Africa bowling off on Thursday.

The 29-year-old is the only West Indies player who currently features in all three formats and is therefore expected to face the Proteas in both the longest format and the five-match Twenty20 International series which follows in Grenada.

Holder was rested for the high-performance camp staged here in recent weeks and also missed the inter-squad four-day match last weekend, after only arriving in the island late last month and having to undergo mandatory COVID-19 quarantine.

