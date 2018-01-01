West Indies name squad for 1st Test Match against South Africa GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel today named the West Indies Men’s 13-member squad for the first Betway Test Match against South Africa. The Test squad includes one newcomer in Jayden Seales, the exciting 19-year-old fast bowler from Trinidad & Tobago and former member of West Indies Under-19 World Cup squad in 2020, who has been very impressive since he emerged on the scene. The panel also recalled Shai Hope, the top-order batsman, and Kieran Powell, the experienced left-handed opener. Hope last played Test cricket in England in July last year, while Powell’s last Test appearance was in Bangladesh in December, 2018. Speaking on the squad selection, Roger Harper, the Lead Selector said: “Jayden Seales is young, very enthusiastic and has a big heart. In the ‘Best v Best’ matches he bowled with pace, got movement and has displayed the ability to take wickets. We think he is capable of adding potency to the bowling attack.

“Kieran Powell we know is a very capable batsman who we expect to add quality and depth to the batting department. He put himself in the mix with his performance in the Best v Best match. Shai Hope has performed very well in the red ball matches he has played, following on the back of his highly successful One-Day International series against Sri Lanka, so he has forced his way into the squad by performance.”

Harper added: “The aim is to continue to build on the performances of the last two Test series and to keep improving as a Test team. We must continue the process of working hard, playing with great passion, playing with determination and a great desire to succeed. Doing that consistently will bring us the right results. The training camp gave the players the opportunity to prepare for the Betway Test series in all departments, considering that no real red ball cricket has been played since the series against Sri Lanka in March.”

FULL SQUAD

Kraigg Brathwaite (Captain)

Jermaine Blackwood (Vice Captain)

Nkrumah Bonner

Roston Chase

Rahkeem Cornwall

Joshua Da Silva

Jason Holder

Shai Hope

Alzarri Joseph

Kyle Mayers

Kieran Powell

Kemar Roach

Jayden Seales

NOTE: Shannon Gabriel is unavailable for selection for the first Betway Test Match due to injury.

14 comments