Left-handed opener Powell eyes chance to cement Windies spot

West Indies opening batsman, Kieran Powell, admits he is looking forward to an opportunity to cement his position in the squad having recently earned a recall.

The 31-year-old left-hander was named among the final 13-man Test squad that will compete against South Africa. His selection marked a two-and-a-half-year absence from the team, despite some believing the player to be among the region’s top talents.

“I’ve been out of the team for two and half years now and I’ve counted each month I was not on it,” Powell told members of the media.

