CWI chief of selector Harper defends picking inexperienced Seales

CWI chairman of selectors, Roger Harper, has defended the selection of young fast bowler Jayden Seales, despite the player’s lack of experience at the regional level.

With strike bowler Shannon Gabriel out of the upcoming series against South Africa, due to injury, the 19-year-old Seales made it into the final 13-man squad on the back of an impressive performance in the recent West Indies Best vs Best practice match.

The young fast bowler took five wickets overall, including a three-wicket burst that saw him remove the top order of West Indies Best B in the second innings.

“I saw a young bowler play in games where Test players and the best of our regional first-class players were playing and he performed exceedingly well, better than a number of players that have been playing first-class cricket over a number of years,” Harper told members of the media.

4 comments