Shai Hope believes recall is opportunity to write a new chapter

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC) — Resurgent stroke-maker Shai Hope believes his recall to the West Indies side for the series against South Africa has provided him the opportunity to write a new chapter in a turbulent Test career.

The 27-year-old Barbadian, dropped following the tour of England last July owing to a protracted run of wretched form, was yesterday included in a 13-man squad for the first Test at the Daren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia starting Thursday.

And, he said he was keen on making up for lost time after spending the last year out of the Test set-up working on different aspects of his game.

“Any cricketer would want to be part of any set-up in West Indies cricket, so it's been challenging [being out of the side], but I'm just happy to be here,” Hope told a media conference hosted via Zoom.

“[I] just [want] to be more clear in my thought processes and overall success.

“[I am] basically trying to [turn a new page], trying to start a fresh book, so hopefully I can hit the ground running if I get the opportunity to go out there.”

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

7 comments