Seales a good choice despite his youth

He has played just one first-class game and none at the regional level, but those who watched digital streaming of the recent four-day warm-up West Indies squad game shouldn't be surprised at the inclusion of 19-year-old Jayden Seales in the 13-man squad for the first Test against South Africa.

In my opinion, once top fast bowler Shannon Gabriel, the highly talented Chemar Holder and the pacy Guyanese Nial Smith all fell under the injury cloud during or immediately after the four-day practice match, Seales was an obvious choice.

Cricket watchers will recall that the young Trinidadian was a standout with his pace, skill and control at the Under-19 World Cup just before COVID-19 hit in early 2020.

Big, strong, athletic and well over six-foot-tall, Seales tested all batsmen in the warm-up game with his pace and away movement. His duel with Shai Hope, who made a second-innings century to follow up a first-innings 70-odd, was well worth watching.