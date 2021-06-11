Powell replaces Bonner as concussion substitute in 1st Test against South Africa
Thursday, 10 June 2021 — GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia – West Indies batsman Nkrumah Bonner has been ruled out of the remainder of the first Betway Test match against South Africa after sustaining a concussion. He has been replaced by left-handed batsman Kieran Powell. The right-handed Bonner was struck on the helmet whilst batting in the West Indies first innings on Thursday and passed the on-field concussion assessment. He subsequently underwent further medical assessments under the CWI concussion protocols when he came off the field.
Following these medical examinations, he was diagnosed as having a concussion and ICC Match Referee Sir Richie Richardson approved West Indies request for Powell to come into the match as a concussion substitute. As per the ICC match regulations, Powell will be permitted to bat in the West Indies second innings.