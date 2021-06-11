Consistency was key for Seales on hat-trick Windies debut

Debutant West Indies fast bowler Jayden Seales insists looking to maintain consistency was critical to his success, on a day when his hat-trick spell provided a rare bright spot on a tough start against South Africa.

The 19-year-old Seales ended with figures of 34 for 3. His fiery response proved critical in ensuring the tourist ended the day with some doubts in mind at 128 for 4, some 38 runs ahead, and in command of the Test match early, but things could have been much worse.

“I just tried to remain as consistent as possible. To try and create pressure and don’t try anything too different. I do that and I get wickets,” Seales said following the day’s play.

