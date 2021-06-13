CWI lauds legends Constantine and Haynes  newest members of ICC Hall of Fame ST JOHN’S, Antigua – West Indies cricket legends Sir Learie Constantine and Desmond Haynes were inducted into the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) Hall of Fame on Sunday. They have joined the list of fellow cricketing icons who have received this prestigious honour. The late Learie Constantine was an early pioneer of West Indies cricket and an outstanding all-rounder. He was a member of the celebrated team which played in the first Test match in West Indies history in England in June, 1928. He played 18 Test matches and made an indelible contribution to the sport and the West Indian community at home and abroad. Haynes was one of the most successful opening batsmen in the history of the game and formed a world-famous batting partnership with his long-standing teammate, Gordon Greenidge. He was a member of the West Indies World Cup champion team in 1979. Haynes played 116 Test matches and scored 7,487 runs, including 18 centuries, at an average of 42.3. He also made 8,648 runs in 238 One-Day Internationals, which included 17 centuries.

Cricket West Indies (CWI) President, Ricky Skerritt, has paid tribute to Desmond Haynes and Sir Learie Constantine.

“This is another special day in West Indies cricket history as these two exemplars of the wonderful game of cricket, have been honoured globally through the ICC Hall of Fame – true indicators of their performance and their impact,” Skerritt said.

“Sir Learie Constantine was the quintessential West Indian cricketer – a lively fast bowler, attacking batsman and superb fielder, a man who took to the field on that famous day at Lord’s 93 years ago when the West Indies started the challenging but exciting journey as a Test nation. He embodied what we as West Indians value most in our players – dedication, commitment and strength of character. After his playing days were over he also made his name as a popular lawyer and politician, with a dedication to serving and improving the lives of others.”

Skerritt added: “Desmond’s cricket career showed early promise as a member of the Barbados U19 team. It wasn’t long before he shot onto the world stage with a sensational century and never looked back. He was an opening batsman and a close-to-the-wicket fielder par excellence, and together with Gordon Greenidge set the standard for how the new ball should be played. Out in the middle Desmond was lion-hearted and never surrendered no matter the circumstances. As an integral and valued member of the West Indies all-conquering team, he proudly represented Barbados and the West Indies and opened doors for many others to follow.”

West Indians previously inducted into The ICC Hall of Fame:

Sir Curtly Ambrose

Joel Garner

Lance Gibbs

Sir Gordon Greenidge

Sir Wes Hall

George Headley

Michael Holding

Rohan Kanhai

Brian Lara

Sir Clive Lloyd

Malcolm Marshall

Sir Viv Richards

Sir Andy Roberts

Sir Garry Sobers

Courtney Walsh

Sir Clyde Walcott

Sir Everton Weekes

Sir Frank Worrell

