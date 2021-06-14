WI must learn from crushing South Africa loss  Brathwaite

The loss, which came in three days, was the West Indies’ sixth innings defeat in 253 home matches, and captain Kraigg Brathwaite said it was one of those days the team will want to forget in a hurry.

“You have good days and you have bad days. Everything will not always be perfect. For me, we didn’t have a good first innings, and what we have to do is learn from the good days and bad days,” said Brathwaite.

Brathwaite, while acknowledging the potency of the South African bowling unit, said his team failed to execute the plans outlined for the match.

“We had a plan, but things didn’t go to plan, and for me, it’s just to refresh because the first Test is history. The good thing is that we saw how they bowled so we have gotten some experience against them, and the next game we have to be fully locked into that plan,” added Brathwaite.

