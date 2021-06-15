Baldath Mahabir: Difficult for West Indies to rebound in 2nd Test vs South Africa FORMER West Indies Cricket Board (now Cricket West Indies) director Baldath Mahabir does not see a change in fortunes for the West Indies batsmen in the second Test match against the potent fast bowling attack of South Africa. West Indies suffered a humiliating defeat by an innings and 63 runs in the opening Test at the Darren Sammy National Cricket Stadium in St Lucia. The match ended on Saturday inside three days. West Indies failed to cope with the South Africa pace attack including Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi and Anrich Nortje.

West Indies were bundled out for 97 in the first innings and struggled again in the second innings with a dismal score of 162.

The only score of note by the West Indies in the match was 62 by Roston Chase in the second innings.

Speaking to Newsday on Sunday, Mahabir said, “We may find it difficult to bounce back against this quality bowling attack. Those three fellas – Nortje, Ngidi and Rabada – are outstanding bowlers. We have always had problems against the swinging ball and they swung the ball around and at pace so that is going to be a challenge. I really would like to see us do better, but I do not think the batting has the quality in it.”

