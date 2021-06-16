Patience with rookie batting line-up critical, warns Holder

GROS ISLET, St Lucia (CMC) — Former Captain Jason Holder has urged patience with West Indies' “inexperienced” batting line-up in the wake of the heavy innings defeat against South Africa last weekend, arguing they needed time to adapt to different conditions and opponents.

The top-ranked Test all-rounder pointed out that while several of the newer players had excelled in recent series, South Africa presented a different type of challenge, to which they needed to adjust in order to excel.

Further, Holder noted that even though the experienced likes of Roston Chase, Shai Hope, and Kieran Powell had returned to the side, they also required time to become reintegrated.

“You get different oppositions that suit different styles and different persons' games,” the 29-year-old told an online media conference.

“Some persons thrive against the Bangladeshis which are more subcontinent spin bowling-friendly attacks, some persons like pace and bounce, [with] the ball coming on, and that's where you get a team coming together.

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

0 comments