David Warner, Pat Cummins and Glenn Maxwell are among six players to have opted out of Australia's tours of the West Indies and Bangladesh, while Steven Smith will miss the trips because of an elbow injury.

Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson and Marcus Stoinis are the others to make themselves unavailable for the upcoming tours because of a variety of personal reasons, following their time at the IPL and the difficult journey home when the tournament was postponed indefinitely. Allrounder Daniel Sams had previously put himself out of contention.

Wes Agar, the South Australia and Adelaide Strikers pace bowler, has earned his first international call-up as the one uncapped player in the 18-strong squad. Nathan Ellis, the Tasmania quick, and legspinner Tanveer Sangha will travel as reserves.

