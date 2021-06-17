Roland Butcher: WINDIES batsmen need to 'stick around'

West Indies players, particularly the batsmen, must do whatever it takes to stick around at the crease and give a good account of themselves, says former Barbados and England cricketer Roland Butcher.

A veteran cricket commentator, Butcher said the regional side made lots of errors that they must correct if they are to stand a chance of saving the series. The second and final match bowls off on Friday at the Darren Sammy Cricket Stadium in St. Lucia.

“I want to see a little more fight when we bat. Do whatever it takes to hang around and give a good account of themselves. For the batsmen, it is not going to be easy. Test cricket is not designed to be easy.

“You are going to have to overcome many challenges, you are going to have to overcome the pace of the bowlers, the swing, and the movements and you are going to have to be prepared to take a few knocks here and there to stay at the crease,” Butcher told Barbados TODAY.

Read more at Barbados Today

0 comments