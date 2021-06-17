Darren Bravo and Shannon Gabriel recalled for 2nd Betway Test Match against South Africa

GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia – The Cricket West Indies Selection Panel today named the 13-member West Indies Men’s squad for the second and final Betway Test match against South Africa, starting on Friday, June 18. The panel recalled fast bowler Shannon Gabriel and left-handed batsman Darren Bravo.

Roger Harper, Lead Selector said: “Shannon Gabriel has been declared fully fit and as someone who was the spearhead of the attack before, he has returned to the 13-man squad. With Bravo, we have someone who is an experienced batsman and gives us a quality batting option.”

On the upcoming match, Harper added: “The team now has to play to the standard we know we’re capable of. We didn’t bat anywhere near to our potential in the first Betway Test and we have to improve with the bat in this upcoming match.”