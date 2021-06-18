Fully vaccinated fans in Saint Lucia get the chance to watch Windies in second Test GROS ISLET, Saint Lucia – A small number of fully vaccinated cricket fans in Saint Lucia will have the chance to see West Indies take on South Africa. Following the request from the Government of St. Lucia to explore the opportunity to have fans at the game, the Ministry of Health and COVID-19 Command Centre, in co-ordination with the St. Lucia National Cricket Association (SLNCA) and Cricket West Indies (CWI) will allow entry of a maximum of 400 fans per day to the second Betway Test match at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground, starting on Friday, June 18. The key requirement for fans to attend is that each fan requesting a ticket MUST be fully vaccinated – with the second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine having been administered on or before June 4. Admission will be free on presentation and validation of personal vaccination documentation and photo ID. Tickets for all match days will be available today -- pick-ups started at 12 noon and will run until 7pm -- and again tomorrow (Friday, June 18) -- from 4pm to 6pm at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. The ticket office is located at the East Gate. It is the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic that fans will be admitted to see the West Indies team in action on home soil.

Fans will need to wear facemasks to gain entry to the match and then keep wearing masks throughout the match. Fans will also need to remain socially distanced at all times when seated in the Johnson Charles Stand, which will be the only stand open for fans.

Johnny Grave, CEO of CWI said: “The Government of St. Lucia has initiated this pilot project which will allow for the safe return of fans to watch international cricket for the first time in the West Indies since the start pandemic. We are happy to support the initiative by welcoming supporters into the stands for free to see their favourite West Indies team in action. A lot of detailed planning has gone into making this a reality and we thank the Government of St Lucia, the health officials, as well as the SLNCA who, together with CWI have worked tirelessly to ensure we can accommodate those fans fortunate enough to benefit from this opportunity.”

For fans to get a ticket and gain access to the stadium, the following steps must be taken to meet COVID-19 match protocols:

Fans must bring their vaccination certificate to be validated by Ministry of Health officials, along with personal photo ID to receive a free match ticket.

Ticket office location is at the East Gate.

Tickets will be available, subject to the validation of individual’s fully vaccinated status, until 7pm today, and then from 4pm to 6pm on Friday, June 18.

Fans will only be able to get tickets for themselves. Friends or family members will need to come to the ticket office separately for validation and to access tickets.

Tickets to be issued on a first come first served basis until they have been exhausted – no additional tickets will be made available.

Fans will need to present their ID, ticket and vaccination documentation to be allowed entry.

o Tickets are not transferable to other match days or to other individuals

Fans will need to wear face masks at all times and socially distance in the stadium.

Fans will be accommodated in the Johnson Charles Stand only.

No re-entry allowed if fans leave the venue.

Under-18s will not allowed entry.

Additionally, with vendors not available in the stadium, fans will be able to bring their own food and non-alcoholic drinks. The following list of restrictions must be adhered to for entry into the ground on match day:

Fans can bring in coolers, of a size that can fit under a seat for food and drink (12x12x12).

Any ice in coolers must remain bagged to allow security inspection of coolers.

Glass bottles of any kind are not allowed.

Alcohol of any kind is not allowed.

No knives, sharp metal objects.

