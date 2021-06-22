Windies lose Test series 2-0 to South Africa

Despite a gritty half-century from opener Keiran Powell, the West Indies’ fragile batting proved costly once more with a Test defeat to South Africa yesterday.

The home side succumbed to some excellent spin bowling from Keshav Maharaj to go down by 158 runs on day four of the second Test in St Lucia, to lose the series 2-0.

The left-arm spinner became the second South African in Test to claim a rare hat-trick, as his five wickets saw the regional side bowled out for 164 in pursuit of 324 runs to win.

It was always going to be a daunting task for the Windies, who resumed the day on 15 without loss with Powell on nine and captain Kraigg Brathwaite on five.