Contextualizing West Indies' series defeat to South Africa by KRISSANIA YOUNG As the dust settles, following the West Indies’ two-nil defeat to South Africa on home soil—the Caribbean side first defeated inside 3 days, then inside 4—the question now lingers as to how fans will contextualize this series defeat. Do we pile it onto what seems like the perpetual decline of West Indies Cricket as just “another loss to add to the long list of losses”? Or, could we perhaps term it as “just Phil Simmons’ third Test series defeat in six tries and only his first with a still-new captain? Not to mention, a batting order of yet so many moving pieces”? Make no mistake, choosing the latter of the two is in no way an attempt to rob the average Maroon fan of their right to be disappointed, angry, embarrassed, or the lot. Disappointed, angry and embarrassed because in the 16 partnerships among the West Indies top-five, over the course of 4 batting innings during this series, there was a single (1) partnership that exceeded 50 runs.

Yet, chasing 324, the West Indies’ fifteen without loss at close of play on Day 3 of the 2nd Test, ensured that Days 4, and potentially 5, presented the Caribbean outfit with a shot at history—a never-been-done-before successful 4th innings run-chase at the Daren Sammy Cricket Ground. The stumbling block, however, being the “324” part of the equation, as WINDIES failed to surpass the 200-run mark in their previous three attempts in this series; their highest total being 165 in the 2nd innings of the 2nd Test.

Just how did the West Indies then have the opportunity to draw the series at the start of that 4th innings? It was yet another professional, if not outstanding, display with the ball from this West Indian bowling unit—of which, I fear, we are taking for granted.

This time, it was Roach who led the way, forcing majority of the South African batsmen to edge behind, mopped up by the safe hands of Holder and Da Silva. And though 73 for 7 would eventually become 174 all-out. The narrative of that mammoth 1st innings deficit of 149 runs was redirected by the WINDIES bowling to become 324 runs to win in two days, weather permitting, with 10 wickets in hand.

Yet, on this Tuesday afternoon, Caribbean fans are disappointed, angry and embarrassed; not because Brathwaite edged Rabada behind in the 3rd over of the 4 Day’s play. Nor is it the fact that Hope fell to a short delivery. Instead, it is due to the fact that the fight to repair the damage done by the visitors, in taking WINDIES from 26 for 2, up to 90 for 2, on the back of a 64-run partnership, was then made null and void by the two set batsmen. The set batsmen in Powell and Mayers, who, to put it undeservedly mildly and simple—gave their wickets away with less than 20 minutes to go before Lunch. 90 for 3 then quickly became 107 for 6 and subsequently, 165 all-out (the injured Roston Chase was not available to bat).

The criticism is quite justified but Rome was not built in a day. And to be fair to Simmons and Brathwaite, their three Test series together as a captain/coach duo is not nearly enough to clear land to lay a foundation. Make no mistake, choosing to be patient will by no means negate the disappointment, anger and embarrassment stirred up by this defeat.

2 comments