Mansingh banks on all-round ability to propel Tallawahs to 3rd CPL title

ROOKIE Abhijai Mansingh is banking on his all-round ability to help Jamaica Tallawahs to their third hold on the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) title and bring delight to local cricket fans.

“It's a great opportunity; I've been waiting a long time to get this opportunity and I've been working hard during the [ novel coronavirus] pandemic,” the 24-year-old told the Jamaica Observer after he was announced as a member of the Tallawahs set-up for the 2021 season.

“I want to use it (the opportunity) as a springboard for more success and try to get in the West Indies team. It [being drafted] is a launching pad, but the main opportunity is to win a title for the Tallawahs organisation and bring some joy to the people of Jamaica who've had some challenging times in the last couple years with COVID and the crime issue,” the former Jamaica Under-19 player said.

Read more at the Jamaica Observer

3 comments