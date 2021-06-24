Lara: 'I dreamt young, studied the best athletes'

At the age of just five, West Indies cricket legend Brian Lara declared to his father his dream of representing the region.

Lara’s father, Bunty Lara, bought the soon-to-be-child prodigy a bat and a white long-sleeved shirt to emulate the best in the sport at the time, who just happened to be from the Caribbean.

“Thinking that big that young has enormous, enormous benefits because you start training your mind and you start thinking about becoming a West Indian cricketer. In my instance, that’s what I wanted to become,” Lara said.

He was speaking on Sunday during the latest stage of a motivational series for young athletes titled There is Hope, organized by the TT Football Association’s (TTFA) normalization committee.

Lara told the enthralled audience all he wanted to do was mimic and sharpen the techniques of the best batsmen of the day.

“Now, as I grew a little bit older, I started to look at different cricketers and realizing what I wanted from each one of them.”

