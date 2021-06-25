Nicholas Pooran relishes chance to play with WI T20 stars against South Africa

VICE-CAPTAIN Nicholas Pooran said many players would relish the opportunity to play on a team like the star-studded and experienced West Indies T20 team preparing to face South Africa in the CG Insurance T20 International five-match series.

Several players on the squad have featured in all the major T20 leagues in the world including the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the Big Bash in Australia. Jamaican all-rounder Andre Russell has made a return to the squad after battling with injury and contracting covid19 in February.

On Thursday, speaking to journalists on Zoom, Pooran said, “I think the confidence from the group is very good. We have all our senior players back with the inclusion of Russell. We have the most exciting T20 players in the world back together in one team. A lot of teams would love a team like this, players like this.”

Pooran thinks the Windies batting can deliver in the T20 series.

“I believe once we do our jobs right we are going to get the rewards at the end of the day. Again, we have the best T20 players in the world - no doubt about it – but once we can play our roles exactly what the team requires from us we will put up some scores. It is not guaranteed, but once we do the right things then we are giving ourselves the best chance to put some scores on the board.”

