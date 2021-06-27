West Indies Women's Senior and A Team squads named to face Pakistan Women in T20Is ST. JOHN'S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Women’s Selection Panel has named the West Indies Women’s Senior and ‘A’ Team squads for the T20 International (T20I) Series against Pakistan Women. The West Indies Women’s Senior team will play three CG Insurance T20Is against Pakistan Women from June 30 to July 3, with the West Indies Women’s ‘A’ Team also playing their historic, first-ever three-match T20I Series on the same dates. Antigua’s Coolidge Cricket Ground and Sir Vivian Richards Stadium will host the Series with the ‘A’ Team matches preceding the Senior team matches in back-to-back “double-header” fixtures. Lead Selector for Women’s cricket, Ann Browne-John said, “This series against Pakistan has come at an opportune time because the West Indies players have not been able to face international opponents since September 2020. It’s exciting that not only will the senior team be in action, but for the very first time a West Indies ‘A’ Team will have the opportunity to compete against international opposition.”

Mrs. Browne-John added: “As we prepare for the upcoming five CG Insurance ODI match series, these three T20Is will enable the senior team to ease themselves back into the international arena. The ‘A’ team matches are an excellent chance for some of the younger players who have not been able to find a place in the senior team to show their skills.”

The CG Insurance T20I and One Day International (ODI) series will allow for all 28 players to be eligible for selection on both teams. Stafanie Taylor, one of the greatest allrounders of all-time, will again captain the senior team while Reniece Boyce, the experienced wicket-keeper/batter, has been named to lead the ‘A’ Team. The two young players from the Windward Islands - 16-year-old left-arm medium-pacer, Zaida James and 17-year-old right-arm medium-pacer, Jannillea Glasgow - both called up for the first time to the West Indies Women’s training squad, have now been selected in the ‘A’ team squad after impressing during the pre-series camp.

The West Indies Women’s teams return to the field in the Caribbean after a 19-month absence due to the impact and effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. The West Indies Women last played an international match against England in September 2020.

The CG Insurance T20Is and One Day Internationals will be streamed live along with radio commentary via the WindiesCricket YouTube page.

Senior Team: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack and Shakera Selman.

A' Team: Reniece Boyce (c), Shabika Gajnabi (vc), Zaida James, Jannillea Glasgow, Shanika Bruce, Cherry Ann Fraser, Sheneta Grimmond, Caneisha Issac, Japhina Joseph, Qiana Joseph, Mandy Mangru, Kaysia Schultz, Steffie Soogram, Rachel Vincent and Rashada Williams.

