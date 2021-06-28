South Africa burst Windies bubble

South Africa quickly shook off their opening defeat on Saturday to get the better of the West Indies by 16 runs in their second Twenty20 International in Grenada yesterday.

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma said the team had some serious conversations after the first-match defeat, and his troops responded admirably, restricting the home side to 150 for nine after they had put up 166 for seven on the board.

Left-arm spinner George Linde and left-arm wrist spinner Tabraiz Shamsi conceded just 35 runs in the eight overs they shared while picking up three vital wickets in the West Indies run chase.

That run chase began brightly once again as Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher raced to 31 in just three overs before Lewis played around one from Anrich Nortje for 21.

Chris Gayle looked out of touch despite hitting a boundary in his eight runs, but when he became the first of three wickets for Kagiso Rabada at 40 for two in the fifth over, things slowly began to turn in favour of the visitors.

