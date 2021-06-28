LONG-TERM ASSET GAJNABI HAS ABILITY TO BE GENUINE ALL-ROUNDER  WALSH

Berbician Shabika Gajnabi has recently been selected to vice-captain the West Indies Women’s ‘A’ Team for the upcoming T20 series against Pakistan Women starting from June 30 in Antigua.

According to West Indies Women’s Lead Selector Ann Browne-John, Gajnabi has been unanimously selected for this role, as she displayed leadership skills while captaining Guyana’s Under-19. “We have been looking at these players since Under-19. We saw leadership qualities, and we saw that we can groom her for the future,” Browne-John said.

West Indies Women’s Head Coach Courtney Walsh has disclosed that Gajnabi shows promise in all three departments. “One of the reasons why we got her in that leadership role is that she has been around for a while and has shown promise in all three departments, and she has the potential to be a good all-rounder. Her batting has been good in this camp, and she is now believing in herself a lot more, in her skill-set.

“The ability that she has will play a role in the team. As I said to her this morning, we are not looking at her short-term, we are looking at her long-term, she has the ability to be a genuine all-rounder. So, it’s a work in progress, and she is working really hard,” Walsh said in response to a question posed by this publication."

Read more at Cricnation592