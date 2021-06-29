Pollard looking for Windies batting intelligence against South Africa today

With the T20 series all square at one game apiece, both the West Indies and South Africa have now had a decent look at each other's resources heading into today's third Twenty20 International game in Grenada starting at 1 p.m. Jamaica time.

With the bowlers from both sides showing great resolve and aptitude, the respective camps will be hoping that their batting can show a bit more spark, as the sides seek to take the ascendancy and go 2-1 up in the five-match series.

The teams’ top order, including Evin Lewis and Andre Fletcher of the West Indies, and Quinton de Kock and Reeza Hendricks of South Africa, has been imperious in the power play, scoring well over 10 runs per over to set up the innings. However, the middle to latter overs have been a cause for concern for both camps.

“There are certain guys trusted with the responsibility to do certain things and we trust that the guys can go out and execute that,” Pollard said. “We admit that we faltered in the second game from a batting perspective, but to me, it’s not the end of the world.”

Read more at the Jamaica Gleaner

6 comments