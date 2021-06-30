West Indies Women look to turn new leaf under coach Courtney Walsh by KRISSANIA YOUNG The West Indies Women, on Wednesday afternoon, will make a long-awaited return to International cricket, following an eight-month absence. The Stafanie Taylor-led side is set to host Pakistan Women in, first, 3 T20Is, then, 5 ODIs; the latter being preparation for the 2022 ICC Women’s 50-over World Cup, to be hosted in New Zealand from March through to April. The ladies of the Caribbean, whose last outing was a 5-nil T20I series white-wash away to the English, have not won a T20 International series in over 2 years. However, head coach Courtney Walsh, who will be in charge of his first assignment since his appointment, will be looking to rectify that. Though without batters Natasha McLean and Shemaine Campbelle, the West Indies will welcome back the services of sisters Kycia and Kyshona Knight.

West Indies Women full 13-woman squad reads: Stafanie Taylor (c), Anisa Mohammed (vc), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shamilia Connell, Britney Cooper, Deandra Dottin, Chinelle Henry, Kyshona Knight, Kycia Knight, Hayley Matthews, Chedean Nation, Karishma Ramharack and Shakera Selman.

As expected, the West Indies will be depending on the usual suspects in Hayley Matthews, Deandra Dottin and captain Taylor for a majority of their runs. However, Matthews’ most recent form in International cricket has been a cause of concern, as the right-hander has scored just 66 runs in her last 9 innings. Caribbean fans, however, will be hoping that the Barbadian’s recent knock of 106 from 109 deliveries, in a 50-over inter-squad game, is a sign of good things to return.

In the bowling department, veteran opening duo Shamilia Connell and Shakera Selman is set to share seam bowling responsibilities with young, Aaliyah Alleyne, and all-rounder, Chinelle Henry. With the former matching Selman in the variation department, Henry matches up to Connell in swing and seam movement. While, all-time leading T20i wicket-taker Mohammed, in the absence of Afy Fletcher, is expected to lead the spin department with help from Taylor and Matthews.

Schedule:

1st T20I, Wednesday, June 30th, @ the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 2 pm ECT (1 pm Jamaica Time).

2nd T20I, Friday, July 1st, @ the Stanford Cricket Ground, 2 pm ECT (1 pm Jamaica Time).

3rd T20I, Sunday, July 4th, @ the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, 2 pm ECT (1 pm Jamaica Time).

Predicted XI: Matthews, Dottin, Kyshona Knight, Taylor, Nation, Cooper, Henry, Selman, Alleyne, Mohammed, Connell.

