Increased discipline needed to rescue series  Simmons

ST GEORGE'S, Grenada (CMC) — A concerned Head Coach Phil Simmons has urged his batting group to increase discipline ahead of today's fourth Twenty20 International (T20I) against Pakistan.

While the home side won last Saturday's opener with a brazen show of batting force, similar approaches in the next two matches led to their demise, even though the victory targets were all virtually the same.

And, even though Captain Kieron Pollard has been adamant, West Indies would not compromise their power-hitting strengths. Simmons said the hosts still needed to let the state of the game dictate their approach.

“The area of concern right now is the thought when batting, the assessment of the situation when batting, because we know once we assess the situation correctly and we play to suit, we're going to win more matches than we lose,” Simmons pointed out.

“What we can do is that we as batsmen can assess the situation a lot better than we have done in the last two games, and then play according to the situation.

