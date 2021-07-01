Holding rubbishes T20 cricket again

West Indies cricketing legend Michael Holding has drawn the ire of Indian fans after he dismissed the Indian Premier League (IPL) and stated that he only commentates on “real cricket”.

Asked about commentating in the lucrative IPL, Holding dismissed the notion and told the Indian Express that he only did commentaries on cricket. Indian fans viewed his comments as a slight on the IPL and took to social media to criticize him. This is not the first time that the fast-bowling great has dismissed the shortest format of the game. Some lauded his comments but most Indians on social media were critical of him.

Other than Holding, many former cricketers who are firm believers in Test cricket, have also debated on the T20 argument. However, with respect to the IPL, the T20 extravaganza has unearthed many Indian internationals such as Hardik Pandya, Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant and many other players who have been selected for the Indian Test side.

7 comments