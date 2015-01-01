Bravo confident he still has plenty to give to Windies cricket

West Indies veteran all-rounder Dwayne Bravo insists he still has a lot of love left for the game of cricket and a lot to give to the team heading into the T20 World Cup.

On Thursday's fourth T20 international against South Africa, Bravo showed he had plenty of pep left in his step with a handy 4 for 19 at an economy rate of 4.75. The figure represented the first four-wicket haul for the bowler since 2015 and was crucial in the team pulling level in the series. Bravo, however, did not represent the West Indies for a four-year period.

“The most important thing is the love for the game remains the same as when I was a kid. I still have a lot of passion, I still have a lot to offer,” Bravo said, following the game.

