Taylor stars with bat and ball as Windies Women make clean sweep of T20I Series The West Indies Women secured a 3-0 clean sweep of the CG Insurance T20 International Series after a 6-wicket victory over Pakistan women at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua. With the series already secured after they won the second match last Friday, the ladies went into this third match with their skipper Stafanie Taylor showing why she's one of the top all-rounders in Women's cricket. She bagged her first ever hattrick in T20 International cricket taking 4 wickets to initiate the Pakistan batting collapse. Then returned with the bat to take her team to victory after the loss of three quick wickets in the top order. Along with Chedean Nation with whom she shared a 41-run fourth-wicket partnership, then a match-winning 48-run partnership with Kycia Knight, Taylor earned herself the CG Insurance Player of the Match award.

Speaking to CWI Media after the match, Taylor said "I wasn't thinking wicket (after second consecutive wicket) to be honest... We know runs were more on the forefront and trying to restrict them not getting to 115 because I knew that the wickets coming down would be kind of hard to bat on. (Going out to bat) I wouldn't say panic but I knew that today was the day that I had to step up... I just thought that the wicket today was trying to get yourself in and once you're in, you know that you can go big and I think that was my plan..."

Pakistan Women

102 all out (19.4 overs) Stafanie Taylor 3.4-0-17-4

Aliya Riaz 29 Anisa Mohammed 4-0-24-3

Muneeba Ali 18

West Indies Women

106/4 (19.1 overs) Diana Baig 4-0-17-2

Stafanie Taylor 43* Anam Amin 4-0-18-1

Kycia Knight 24*

West Indies won by 6 wickets

Stafanie Taylor was the CG Insurance Player of the Match

Shamilia Connell was the CG Insurance Player of the Series

