Taylor stars with bat and ball as Windies Women make clean sweep of T20I Series
Mon, Jul 5, '21
The West Indies Women secured a 3-0 clean sweep of the CG Insurance T20 International Series after a 6-wicket victory over Pakistan women at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground in Antigua.
With the series already secured after they won the second match last Friday, the ladies went into this third match with their skipper Stafanie Taylor showing why she's one of the top all-rounders in Women's cricket. She bagged her first ever hattrick in T20 International cricket taking 4 wickets to initiate the Pakistan batting collapse. Then returned with the bat to take her team to victory after the loss of three quick wickets in the top order. Along with Chedean Nation with whom she shared a 41-run fourth-wicket partnership, then a match-winning 48-run partnership with Kycia Knight, Taylor earned herself the CG Insurance Player of the Match award.