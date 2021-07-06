Batsmen not showing enough smarts

ST GEORGE’S, Grenada – Head coach Phil Simmons has reiterated the importance of West Indies’ batsmen becoming more tactically aware during the middle overs, following the 3-2 series defeat to South Africa last weekend.

A side packed with power-hitters failed to chase down 169 in Saturday’s final Twenty20 International, and crashed to a 25-run defeat in the decisive encounter at the Grenada National Stadium.

“We’ve got to think a little bit more. We’ve got to be smarter in our cricket – smarter especially in that seven to 14-over [period],” Simmons explained.

Read more at Barbados Today

2 comments