West Indies Womens Squads announced for 1st and 2nd ODIs and A Team matches ST. JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies Women’s Selection Panel today named a 13-member West Indies Women’s squad for the first and second matches of the five-match CG Insurance One Day International (ODI) Series against Pakistan, hosted in Antigua. The first two matches will be played on Wednesday, July 7 and Friday, July 9 at the Coolidge Cricket Ground (CCG) before moving on to the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Ground (SVRS) for the remaining three matches. The Selection panel also named a 14-member West Indies Women’s “A” Team to play Pakistan Women’s “A” Team in the first of the three-match 50-overs series starting on Saturday, July 10 at the SVRS before shifting to CCG for the remaining two matches on Tuesday, July 13 and Friday, July 16. World-leading all-rounder Stafanie Taylor captains the senior West Indies team, with experienced off-spinner Anisa Mohammed as her deputy. Wicket-keeper Reniece Boyce will lead the “A” Team with all-rounder Shabika Gajnabi as her deputy. Chinelle Henry is being rested for the first two matches.

Ann Browne-John, CWI’s Lead Selector of the Women’s Panel, said: “The ODI series will be a perfect opportunity for the players to continue to prepare for the upcoming ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifiers. The teams had reasonably good performances during the T20 series, and it is important that they now transition into the longer version. The Panel was satisfied with the T20 efforts and has opted for the same squads for the first two ODIs and the 1st “A” Team match. This 50-overs series also gives the “A” Team players a chance to play longer innings and extend themselves for longer bowling spells as they continue their development.”

Fans in the Caribbean can watch the CG Insurance ODIs live on Flow Sports or via the Flow Sports app. Live radio commentary is available on the Windies Cricket YouTube channel. Fans can also follow live ball-by-ball scoring in the www.windiescricket.com live match centre.

WEST INDIES WOMEN’S SQUAD

Stafanie Taylor (Captain)

Anisa Mohammed (Vice Captain)

Aaliyah Alleyne

Shamilia Connell

Britney Cooper

Deandra Dottin

Caneisha Isaac

Kycia Knight

Kyshona Knight

Hayley Matthews

Chedean Nation

Karishma Ramharack

Shakera Selman

WEST INDIES WOMEN “A” TEAM SQUAD

Reniece Boyce (Captain)

Shabika Gajnabi (Vice Captain)

Shanika Bruce

Cherry Ann Fraser

Jannillea Glasgow

Shenata Grimmond

Zaida James

Japhina Joseph

Qiana Joseph

Mandy Mangru

Kycia Schultz

Steffie Soogrim

Rachel Vincent

Rashada Williams

