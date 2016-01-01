West Indies name 15-member squad for the ODI Series against Australia ST JOHN’S, Antigua – The Cricket West Indies (CWI) Selection Panel announced the West Indies squad for the CG Insurance One-Day International (ODI) Series against Australia. The squad features most of the players from the 3-0 clean sweep over Sri Lanka in the CG Insurance ODI Series earlier this year. There are recalls for experienced left-arm fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell; Shimron Hetmyer, the left-handed top-order batsman; and Roston Chase, the right-handed all-rounder. The CG Insurance ODI Series will be played at Kensington Oval in Barbados on July 20, 22 and 24 with all three matches scheduled as day/night encounters. First ball is 2:30pm (1:30pm Jamaica Time). There is great anticipation as this is Australia’s first tour of the West Indies since the tri-nation series back in 2016.

The series forms part of the International Cricket Council’s (ICC) ODI Super League where both teams are aiming to win points to be one of the top seven teams that will secure automatic qualification for the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup in India.

Points standings here: https://www.icc-cricket.com/cricket-world-cup-super-league/standings

Roger Harper, Lead Selector said: “This squad is coming off a comprehensive series win against Sri Lanka which should boost their confidence going into what is expected to be a tougher contest against Australia. The return of Shimron Hetmyer, Roston Chase and Sheldon Cottrell adds greater depth and experience to the squad.”

He added: “Playing in familiar home conditions, hopefully, will bring out the best in each player thereby enabling the team to perform at a consistently high standard. This CG Insurance ODI series against Australia is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup qualification process where every game and every point counts, so it is very important.”

FULL SQUAD

Kieron Pollard (Captain)

Shai Hope (Vice Captain)

Fabian Allen

Darren Bravo

Roston Chase

Sheldon Cottrell

Shimron Hetmyer

Jason Holder

Akeal Hosein

Alzarri Joseph

Evin Lewis

Jason Mohammed

Anderson Philip

Nicholas Pooran

Romario Shepherd

